HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €86.00 ($101.18) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €74.78 ($87.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.98. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.94.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

