HelloGold (HGT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 104.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market cap of $361,756.16 and approximately $204.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.32 or 0.00821111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00090864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040396 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

