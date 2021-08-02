Helpico (HELP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,241.05 and approximately $13.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00102981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00139515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,317.26 or 0.99485733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.62 or 0.00844173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.