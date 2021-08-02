HempCoin Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $216.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,484.46 or 0.99591582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00071579 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,887,048 coins and its circulating supply is 262,751,898 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

