Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.700- EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSIC stock opened at $80.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

