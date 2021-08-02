Herbert A. Burton Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
USCR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 364,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,386. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $78.99.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
