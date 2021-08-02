Herbert A. Burton Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

USCR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 364,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,386. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the second quarter worth approximately $56,364,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth approximately $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 103,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

