Hercules Capital, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 120.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 127,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 78.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.