Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,071 shares of company stock worth $232,495 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,816 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. 4,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,430. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $866.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.