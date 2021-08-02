Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Trading 1% Higher

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.99.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

