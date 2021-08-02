Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Herman Miller worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. FMR LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MLHR stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.75.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

