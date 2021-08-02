Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $152.94. 12,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $154.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.42.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

