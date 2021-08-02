Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.26.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.