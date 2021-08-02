Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $146.85 price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of HESAY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $152.94. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $154.26.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

