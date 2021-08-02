HEROcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $164,427.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.02 million and $164,427.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00805865 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00091371 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

