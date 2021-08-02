Hertz Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,063.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $144,063.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00103018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.55 or 0.99553089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00848839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.