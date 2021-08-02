Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Heska worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

Heska stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.61. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.78. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.