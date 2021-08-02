Hifi Finance (MFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.87 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $94.87 million and $28.58 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00818553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091544 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hifi Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

