Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Highway has decreased its dividend payment by 17.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

