Hill International (HIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%.

Get Hill International alerts:

NYSE HIL opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.31 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.