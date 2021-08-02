Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

NYSE:HRC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.56. 1,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.52. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

