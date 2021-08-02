Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,660.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and last traded at GBX 1,654 ($21.61), with a volume of 26883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,624 ($21.22).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HILS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,522.20.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

