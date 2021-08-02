Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $131.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

