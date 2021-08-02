Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCXLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

