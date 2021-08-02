HNI (NYSE:HNI) Trading Up 5.2%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.25. Approximately 312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 289,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 701.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

