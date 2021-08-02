HNP Capital LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

