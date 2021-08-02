Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Holcim alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.62. 64,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,201. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.