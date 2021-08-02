HollyGold (HGOLD) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $113,669.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00100252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00139081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.49 or 1.00077125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.00851962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,555 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

