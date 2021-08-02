Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Hologic worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

HOLX opened at $75.04 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

