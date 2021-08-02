HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF remained flat at $$13.25 during midday trading on Monday. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

