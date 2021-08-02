Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at $12,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at $9,149,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOOK opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $200.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

