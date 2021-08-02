HOQU Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. HOQU has a market capitalization of $455,489.86 and approximately $991,576.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.44 or 0.00823073 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00091510 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.