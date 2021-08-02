Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HMN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $39.79. 179,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,375. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

