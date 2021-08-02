Hord (HORD) Market Cap Hits $9.47 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00100656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,799.59 or 1.00484633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.00853459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,702,177 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.