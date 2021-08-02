Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 35326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $19,380,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,038,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,653,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,100,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

