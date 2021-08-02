Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

