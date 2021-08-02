Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

