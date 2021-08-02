Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $2,849,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 152,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

