HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 465 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 396.15 ($5.18). 15,666,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,599,332. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 424.51. The stock has a market cap of £80.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.