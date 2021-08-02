HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 480 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON HSBA traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 398.10 ($5.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,591,100. The firm has a market cap of £81.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 424.51. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.