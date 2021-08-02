HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 140,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,636 shares.The stock last traded at $27.45 and had previously closed at $27.57.

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 65,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

