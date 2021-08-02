HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 140,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,636 shares.The stock last traded at $27.45 and had previously closed at $27.57.
HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
