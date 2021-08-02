Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.16. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 56 shares traded.

HNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at $185,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

