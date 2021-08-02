Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $202.22

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.22 and last traded at $200.34, with a volume of 618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

