Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million.
Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.16 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.42.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.