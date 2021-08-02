Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.16 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.42.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. National Bankshares raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CSFB raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.