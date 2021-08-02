Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.