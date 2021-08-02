Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of HDSN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.74. 3,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $39,122.90. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $59,336.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,926 shares in the company, valued at $909,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,503 shares of company stock worth $137,073. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

