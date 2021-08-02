Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

NYSE:HUM opened at $425.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

