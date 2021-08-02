Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0067

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $52,416.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.95 or 0.00807891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00095130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041069 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

