Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Huntsman has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,171. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

