Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

