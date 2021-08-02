Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.52 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $39,079.20 or 1.00389306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $9.52 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00100357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,975.94 or 1.00124025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00847179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

